Man facing sexual exploitation of minor charge in Summerfield

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A man is facing sexual exploitation of a minor charge in Summerfield.

Gerald Eugene Mabe, 60, was arrested Thursday.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Investigators, Reidsville Police Department, the Triad Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Piedmont Area Homeland Security Task Force issued a search warrant for Sleepy Hollow Lane.

As a result of the search warrant, Mabe was arrested and charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond is set at $300,000.

