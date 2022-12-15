Man fatally stabbed in Trinity after attacking two women, deputies say

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Lee Hicks was not supposed to be on the property of Thayer Road and he was fatally stabbed.

TRINITY, N.C. — A juvenile fatally stabbed a man in self-defense in Trinity Tuesday, according to deputies.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Lee Hicks had a domestic violence protective order against him.

Deputies said they received a call about an assault involving Hicks at two locations. One location was at his girlfriend's house and the other was at a property he was not supposed to be at.

According to deputies, they went to his girlfriend's house on Stanton Road, but Hicks had already gone to Thayer Road.

That's when investigators said he forcibly entered the home and attacked a female. A juvenile in the home dialed 911 before Hicks tried to attack them. Then, Hicks was stabbed in the chest with the knife the juvenile held in defense.

When EMS arrived, they said Hicks was dead on the scene.

Investigators with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said no charges will be filed as this was an act of self-defense.

