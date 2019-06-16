HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide on Sunday after a man found his aunt dead at her apartment in the 1400 block of West Avenue in High Point.

According to High Point Police, Niekia Williams, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to the head around 10:30 a.m. Authorities say Williams was the only person in the apartment at the time.

Police got a call from a man saying he found his aunt dead at her home and it looked like she had been shot. The man wasn't identified by High Point Police.

WFMY News 2 saw officers investigating at the scene around noon. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should call Detective Blackman at (336) 887-7834 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

