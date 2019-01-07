PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — A man fired at a Guilford County Deputy's vehicle Sunday night, according to the Sheriff's office.

David Hylton fired shots from a shotgun toward a deputy's vehicle on Alliance Church Road, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. The deputy reported the incident just before midnight.

Hylton was taken to the Greensboro Jail. He was charged with:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

Assault by Pointing a Gun

Two counts Discharging a Weapon into a Moving Vehicle

Two counts of Communicating Threats

Eight counts of Discharge of Firearms

Two counts of Malicious Conduct by Prisoner and Armed to the Terror of the People

Hylton was given a $500,000 secured bond and a court date of July 29.

