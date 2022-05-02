x
Man injured after paragliding accident in Madison

Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad got a report about a paragliding accident on Dan Valley Road around 6:08 p.m.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com
Police lights at night in the city

MADISON, N.C. — A man is injured after a paragliding accident in Madison, according to Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad. 

The rescue squad said they got a call around 6:08 p.m. about a paragliding accident off Dan Valley Road. They said a man was flown to the hospital and is in critical condition. 

The Rockingham County Sheriff's office said the man was being treated for non-threatening life injuries.

Deputies also said the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified. 

WFMY News 2 is working to find out what caused the crash and more details about this incident. 

