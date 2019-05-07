BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a man forced his way inside a 69-year-old woman's home as she was taking her dog outside early Friday morning. According to a release, police responded to a home on Alden Street shortly before 5 a.m. in regards to a burglary.

Police say the suspect assaulted the woman and demanded money after forcing his way inside the home. The woman was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center for minor injuries, police confirmed.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.