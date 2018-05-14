HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) - A man was found after a possible drowning in Kerr Lake on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The man was reported missing around 5:35 p.m. and his body was found early Sunday evening after a search, according to authorities in Vance County.

The 42-year-old man vanished in water off Satterwhite Point, according to Doyle Carpunky, chief of the Vance County Rescue Squad.

Officials believe the man drowned. The initial call was about a man in distress while swimming.

Authorities have not released the man's name.

© 2018 WFMY-TV