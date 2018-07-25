GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) - Greensboro police are investigating a homicide at Twin Oaks Apartments Tuesday night after a Greensboro man was found dead.

Police found 28-year-old Michael Rollins dead from an apparent gunshot wound. They received two calls to the 3700 block of West Ave between 5 and 6 p.m.

There's no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY