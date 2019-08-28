FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead in a house.

On Tuesday, the body of Jahkee William Cooper, 20, of Williamston, North Carolina was discovered in the house on Reid Road in Winston-Salem.

Deputies said the house was not locked and they saw him lying on the floor inside with a gunshot wound.

The Criminal Investigation Division has assumed the investigation and is working on the circumstances surrounding the death, and potential suspect(s).

Anyone with information should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.

