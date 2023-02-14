Man found dead on church steps in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said they received a call about a man who appeared to be sleeping on church steps. When they arrived, they confirmed he was dead.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found dead on church steps on Tuesday in Winston-Salem, police say.

Winston-Salem police were patrolling the downtown area around 5:00 p.m. when someone told them about a person sleeping on the steps of Our Lady of Fatima Chapel on 211 W. Third St.

When officers arrived, they found Michael Todd Smith lying near the Cherry Street entrance to the chapel. Once officers began to check on Smith’s welfare, they found out he was dead from what appeared to be natural causes.

When EMS arrived, they were able to confirm he was dead.

No foul play is suspected as this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

