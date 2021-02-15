Police investigating after 20-year-old found dead in Winston-Salem

Police found Javier Garcia Morales unresponsive on Hedgecock Avenue.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive and died early Monday morning.

According to a release, officers were called to Hedgecock Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. to help EMS regarding an unresponsive person.

When they got there, officers learned the man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS due to unknown causes. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Javier Garcia Morales. Police didn't have any information on whether Morales had physical injuries or what led up to his death.

Detectives with the police department's criminal investigations division are now investigating.