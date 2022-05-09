Man found dead on lawnmower in Pilot Mountain

The sheriff’s office said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A man was found dead Monday afternoon on a lawnmower, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. They said the man was found around 1:18 p.m. on the lawnmower in the 600 block of Golf Course Road in Pilot Mountain.

They have requested assistance in the case from the Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

They have not released the man's name, or how the man died at this time as they continue to investigate.