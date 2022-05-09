x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man found dead on lawnmower in Pilot Mountain

The sheriff’s office said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com
Red and blue flashing lights on the police car

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A man was found dead Monday afternoon on a lawnmower, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. They said the man was found around 1:18 p.m. on the lawnmower in the 600 block of Golf Course Road in Pilot Mountain.

They have requested assistance in the case from the Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

They have not released the man's name, or how the man died at this time as they continue to investigate. 

OTHER TRENDING STORIES 

Young boy shot in hunting accident in Randolph County

Man shot 3 times before he was found lying in the road in Winston-Salem

77-year-old Winston-Salem man reported missing dies after being hit by tractor-trailer

More Videos

In Other News

The Kids Aren’t Alright: Lingering pandemic effects worsen children’s mental health | Dig In 2 It