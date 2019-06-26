GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man died in a homicide in Greensboro Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a crash on the 1900 block of Merritt Drive around 1:22 and found someone with a possible gunshot wound inside a crashed car.

The man, who was the driver of the car, eventually died. They weren't identified in a press release. Police say the vehicle slammed into a house. No one inside of the home was hurt.

There was no suspect information.

Merritt Drive between Mosby Drive and Annadale Drive will be closed for several hours.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

