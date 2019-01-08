LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was found dead in Lexington Wednesday night.

Pedro Manzano, 28, was found with a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. around the 200 block of Federal Street. Lexington Police Officers found Manzano had been shot. Manzano was pronounced dead by EMS.

Investigators are investigating as a homicide and say evidence suggests this was not a random act. The police are considering the case a homicide. Anyone with information should call the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or the Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

