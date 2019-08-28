FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man's death after responding to shots fired call in the 4700 block of Reid Road Tuesday night.

Deputies said the house was not locked and they saw a black male lying on the floor inside. Deputies entered the house, and went to the man and determined he was dead from what looked like a gunshot wound.

The Criminal Investigation division has assumed the investigation and is working to identify the man, the circumstances surrounding the death, and potential suspect(s).

Anyone with information should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Check out these stories:

HPU Student 'Had a Plan and Timeline' to Shoot up School, Police Documents Reveal

Naked Man Arrested in Murders of Two Women and a Child, Virginia Police Say

Baby found in Myrtle Beach hotel room with cocaine dies

Missing Girl Found After Car Chase Ends in Crash in King, Police Say