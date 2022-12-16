Man dead after walking along US 220 in Randleman

Deputies noted that the pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a car while he was walking along US 220 Business in Randolph County Thursday night, according to the State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near New Salem Road just after 10 p.m.

83-year-old Glenn Chriscoe was walking north on US 220 Business when he was hit by a car as the driver was going in the same direction.

Chriscoe died on the scene. The driver wasn't injured in the crash.

Investigators noted that Chriscoe was wearing dark clothes without any reflective markings and walking in the travel lane of US 220 Business when he was hit.