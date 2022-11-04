Pedestrian hit and killed by freight train in Lexington

Officers said 45-year-old Kelly Allen was hit and killed by a train traveling north on Railroad Street and 2nd Street.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a freight train in Lexington Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officers with the Lexington Police Department said it happened around 3:35 p.m. on Railroad Street and 2nd Street.

Police said a pedestrian died after they were struck by a Norfolk Southern train traveling northbound. Detectives identified 45-year-old Kelly Allen as the victim in this accident.

This investigation is ongoing as Lexington police continue to work with Norfolk Southern Railroad police investigators.

Please call the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3302 or report anonymously to Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400 if you have any information about this accident.

