GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was hit by a car and killed Tuesday in Greensboro.

Police said Johnny Baskins, 50, was crossing Battleground Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when he was hit by the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Baskins was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, according to police.

The drive was not under the influence, police said.