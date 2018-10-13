GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- A man died Monday night after being hit by a car on US 29 near Textile Drive in Greensboro.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Betty Graves was traveling north on US 29 in a 2012 Toyota Camry when she hit Donald Lee Saunders II, who was attempting to cross the highway.

Saunders, a Franklinville native, died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is urged to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.

