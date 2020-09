Troopers said someone hit a man on a moped and drove off on U.S. Highway 220.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina troopers want to know who hit a man on U.S. Highway 220 near Cedar Grove.

It happened around 6:37 a.m. on Thursday. Investigators said Charles Gray, 58, was driving his moped when someone hit it.

He veered off the roadway and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol is looking for the driver.