GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a man is holed up in a home on Clover Lane tonight after he allegedly assaulted an officer.

Ron Glenn, Public Information Officer with GPD, says police responded to a domestic incident at the home around 8:30 p.m.

Glenn says the man tried to run over his estranged girlfriend with his car, and when an officer confronted him, he assaulted the officer.

Police say the man then ran inside the house. Police say he is the only one inside. They don't know if he has a weapon. Police are trying to talk to him, and get him to come outside.

Police say the officer was not seriously injured. They did not say how the officer was assaulted.

Police did not have information on the woman's injuries, but said EMS was called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.