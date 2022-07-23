x
Man hospitalized after being in 'distress' in wave pool at Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe, officials say

The park is not closed, but officials said they did reach capacity.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sent to the hospital after being in 'distress' at a Greensboro water park Saturday morning.

Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe officials said EMS took a man to the hospital after being in distress at the wave pool. 911 communication said they got a medical call to the water park before noon. 

During that time, the wave pool was temporarily closed. 

The general manager of the waterpark released a statement regarding the incident.

“At approximately 11:40 AM, park staff responded to an adult male guest in distress at the wave pool. The guest was transported by ambulance to a nearby medical facility. We are keeping the guest and his family in our thoughts.” - said General Manager, Adam Good. 

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more about the condition of the man.

