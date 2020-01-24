CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirm a drug suspect has died after suffering a medical emergency while in police custody.

Police said 41-year-old Harold Easter passed away from the medical emergency he sustained on January 23.

On Friday officers reported they observed a suspected drug transaction near the intersection of Whisnant Street and Burton Street around 11:40 a.m on Thursday. A traffic stop was then conducted on the suspect’s vehicle.

The driver was identified Easter, which he was found with possession of cocaine and marijuana, police said.

Easter was taken into custody for drug and traffic charges and was being transported for police processing when he suffered a life-threatening medical emergency, police said.

Easter lost consciousness and officers began administering medical aid.

Easter was transported by Medic to a nearby hospital, where he is currently being treated for his life-threatening condition, police said.

The extent of the injuries was not disclosed.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s homicide unit have been assigned the case and are leading the investigation.

The CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is also conducting a separate, parallel investigation to ensure the officers’ actions were consistent with the CMPD’s policies and procedures, police said.

Easter has previously been arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, Mecklenburg County records indicate.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

