RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police have identified the man killed in a police shooting Saturday night.

On Sunday, police said Soheil Antonio Mojarrad, 30, of Raleigh died following the shooting.

Officials also said a police body-cam was not on at the time of the shooting which took place just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Rogers Lane, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Raleigh Officer W.B. Edwards was involved in the shooting, police said in a news release.

"Although the officer was equipped with a body-worn camera, it was not activated at the time of the shooting," the news release said. "However, the Raleigh Police Department and the SBI are diligently reviewing other video related to the incident."

Police did not explain why the camera was not activated.

The North Carolina SBI is investigating the incident, which is standard in a police shooting.

