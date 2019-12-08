LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Deputies say they arrested a man pretending to be one of them.

The sheriff's office says on Friday, deputies responded to the Flash Station in the Tyro Community regarding a suspicious man with a gun stating he was with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

According to a release, the man approached the gas station employees as they were closing up shop. He was reportedly wearing a black polo with a Sheriff's badge embroidered over his chest, a fake revolver in a holster, a baton, and a hand-held radio.

The employees reported they got into their vehicle and tried to leave, but the man told them to stop or he would shoot. They also said the man pretended to call for backup on his radio.

When deputies arrive on scene, they arrested Fredrick Chad Talbert. He's charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and communicating threats. He received a $10,000 secured bond.

