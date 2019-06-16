HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a four-wheeler crash that happened Sunday morning in the 600 block of Southwest Street in High Point. Police say, Maxton Collins, 26, was driving the four-wheeler near the dead end of Southwest Street when he lost control after hitting a traffic cone, causing the four-wheeler to roll. Collins was ejected from the four-wheeler and suffered serious head injuries.

He was transported by AirCare to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The traffic cone was in place to warn drivers of utility construction in the area, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that careless and reckless driving, a lack of helmet, speed (50mph in a 35mph zone), and impairment (alcohol) are all contributing factors in the crash.

