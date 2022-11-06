Man in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to officers.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting, after a man was injured.

Police arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at 2:11 a.m. Sunday to find a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to the hospital by two friends and is in critical condition, according to police.

Officers are working to confirm the location of the incident and motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information related to this investigation, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

