Man in critical condition after shooting on Carolina Ave. in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Thomasville Thursday.
Police arrived at the 700 block of Carolina Avenue around 7:40 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound.
He was airlifted to the hospital and is in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing. Thomasville police is not seeking any suspects at this time.
