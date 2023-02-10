Man in critical condition after shooting on Carolina Ave. in Thomasville

Police said a man was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting on Carolina Avenue.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Thomasville Thursday.

Police arrived at the 700 block of Carolina Avenue around 7:40 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound.

He was airlifted to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Thomasville police is not seeking any suspects at this time.

