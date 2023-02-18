Man in custody after attack led to double shooting on Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem

A man is now in custody after he was accused of attacking multiple women, including his mom in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 24-year-old man is now in custody after a fight led to a double shooting in Winston-Salem.

Police said Johordan Davis, 24, is charged with three counts of assault on a female for a fight that took place Feb. 9.

Lee's wife Tamisha Gale Murphy, 38, pulled out a gun and shot at Davis to stop him from attacking the three women, but missed and shot her wife in the thigh and bottom. Davis and Murphy continued the struggle outside in the parking lot when Murphy shot Davis in the neck.

The Forsyth County On-Call District Attorney advised that the shooting of Davis was in self-defense and the shooting of Lee was accidental and no charges would be authorized against Murphy.

Davis and Lee were both taken to the hospital. Lee had non-life threatening injuries and Davis' injuries were serious at the time of the incident.

Davis has since recovered and has been arrested. No bond will be allowed until Sunday and then it will be $10,000.

