GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been taken into custody following a report of an armed gunman at North Carolina A&T State University.

The man was taken into custody just after 3:00 p.m. Friday according to a campus alert.

According to the original alert to students, an armed man was seen running from Pride Hall to Aggie Stadium after threatening to shoot a female student.

The school was then placed on lockdown but it has since lifted.

Bennett College was also placed on a lockdown as a precaution.