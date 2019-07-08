RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Police are looking for two involved in an armed robbery at the Citgo on South Main Street in Randleman Wednesday morning.

A man wearing a 'Jason'-style hockey mask was seen on surveillance video pointing a gun at store employees, ordering them to give him money. He then ran out of the store, getting into the passenger side of a black Toyota Corolla. Police responded around 10:18 a.m.

The car, not displaying an NC registration plate, left the parking lot onto US Highway 311 Ext. heading north. The driver had dreadlocks, according to a witness. Video showed a 2004 - 2007 model Corolla go onto US Highway 311 Ext., heading north.

Anyone with information should call the Randleman Police Department at (336) 495-7510.

