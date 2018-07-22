GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A man is in serious condition after Greensboro police say he was rescued from a hotel pool.

Officers were dispatched to the Choice Extended Stay on Seneca Road in reference a possible drowning.

A 50-year old man was found and taken to an area hospital by EMS.

Police say the man was in serious condition when he was transported.

No other information about the incident has been released.

