Man in standoff with Winston-Salem police died from gunshot wound after exchange with officers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department said an autopsy revealed a man who died in a barricade situation at home on Wednesday was from a gunshot wound.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said Edwin Castillo Jr.’s gunshot wound was from an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers.

The department said four police officers are on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation and include Sergeant Ryan M. Hagan, Sergeant Brian H. Ashley, Corporal Adam B. Prim and Officer Cody K. Robertson.

Castillo Jr. was found dead in a home on Lockland Avenue after he barricaded himself in the house, set it on fire and also shot at officers during the standoff.

Police said Sergeant R.D. Fenimore was the first to arrive on the scene for an unknown trouble call for help where he discovered Castillo Jr. unresponsive in the doorway of the house. Fenimore called for medical help.

He also removed a large blade knife from a holster Castillo Jr. was wearing on his belt. He also noticed an empty handgun holder on him as well.

While he was helping Castillo Jr., three other adults were in the home. Police said Castillo Jr. then regained consciousness and stood up. That’s when Fenimore saw he had a gun in his pocket. He put his hand on it as Castillo Jr. tried to remove it from his jeans.

Police said they got into a physical struggle and Fenimore grabbed his hands to prevent him from removing the gun. Investigators said Castillo Jr. ignored commands from Fenimore to calm down and not to remove anything from his pants.

As Sergeant R.M. Hagan arrived to help, Castillo Jr. was able to run away into another room of the house. Fenimore alerted Hagan to the gun. Both of them took cover. Police said Castillo Jr. was captured on body camera footage pointing a handgun from inside the house directly at Fenimore. A witness told police they heard a clicking sound from Castillo Jr. as if he was trying to fire the weapon at Fenimore.

Three other people inside the house were able to escape to officers surrounding the perimeter of the scene. A bloodied man was escorted by officers to get medical treatment. The man told police, Castillo Jr. hit him over the head several times with a hammer after officers took cover. The man was treated for serious injuries and released from the hospital.

Fenimore obtained a Warrant for Arrest charging Edwin Castillo Jr. with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Deadly Weapon (Firearm.)

Winston-Salem Police Department’s SWAT eventually joined patrol officers on the perimeter of the home. Police said a gun was heard being shot from within the home just after 2:30 p.m. and was captured by body camera footage.

At around 2:37 p.m. officers saw smoke coming from the house and it was captured on body camera footage as well.

Investigators said Castillo Jr. contacted someone during the standoff and told them he did not intend to surrender to law enforcement officers while alive and that he started a fire inside the house. Police said after seeing smoke from the house they heard numerous shots fired from within the house. He then appeared from a window firing his gun and then exchanged gunfire with police, according to investigators. Police said the home quickly became engulfed with flames. The fire partially ignited another house on fire as well.

Winston-Salem fire crews got the fire under control. SWAT members then escorted a physician to the house to get Castillo Jr. medical care. However, Castillo Jr. was found dead.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) responded to the scene to investigate.

The four officers are on administrative duty as it's a standard protocol.