x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man shot in both legs in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said they got an alert from the ShotSpotter system.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a shooting on the 1100 block North Cameron Avenue on a SpotShotter Alert just before 1 a.m. Friday. 

Officers found 32-year-old Harry Draper at a home with gunshots to both of his legs. 

Draper was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injuries were non-life threatening. 

Based on the evidence at the scene, police said the shooting appeared to an isolated incident. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

 

More Videos

In Other News

Amanda Ferguson's one-on-one interview with Chris Paul about his new book, 'Sixty-One'

Before You Leave, Check This Out