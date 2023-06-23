Man shot in both legs in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said they got an alert from the ShotSpotter system.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a shooting on the 1100 block North Cameron Avenue on a SpotShotter Alert just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Officers found 32-year-old Harry Draper at a home with gunshots to both of his legs.

Draper was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injuries were non-life threatening.

Based on the evidence at the scene, police said the shooting appeared to an isolated incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

