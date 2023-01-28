Man injured after drive-by shooting on US-421 in Winston-Salem

Officers arrived at US-421 near Jonestown Road to find a 31-year-old man on an off ramp with multiple gunshot wounds.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the people responsible for injuring a man during a shooting on US-421 Saturday.

Officers arrived at US-421 North near Jonestown Road shortly before 1 a.m. to find Charlios R. Fletcher, 31, on an off ramp with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was then taken to the hospital.

After further investigation, police discovered Fletcher was driving north on US-421 near Old Vineyard Road when a dark colored Nissan pulled up beside him and several people shot into his car.

Fletcher then drove away to the off ramp near Jonestown Road and called for help.

Investigators found 16 shell casings under the bridge of Old Vineyard Road where the shooting happened.

No other witnesses have come forward. The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.