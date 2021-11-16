x
Man injured after jumping off building in downtown Eden

Police said the man jumped and fell about 20 feet in front of the building in downtown Eden.
EDEN, N.C. — A man was injured after jumping off a building in downtown Eden, according to the Eden Police Department.

Police said it occurred Tuesday night around 6:30 p.m. on Washington Street. Police said the man fell about 20 feet and landed on the road in front of a car. Officers blocked off the area for several hours while investigating. Police said they do not know why the man jumped from the building at this time. However, they said he was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police have not released any more details about the man's condition at this time. 

