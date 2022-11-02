Man injured after shooting in Jamestown

Deputies said the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Jamestown.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrived at Kivett Drive, at a business called Carolina Bingo around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital.

He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

There is no additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

