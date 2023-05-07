Man injured after shot in leg in KFC parking lot

Police said they responded to a reported Shot Spotter Alert at the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1125 North Liberty Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 38-year-old man is injured after he was shot while walking in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem business.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to a reported Shot Spotter Alert at the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1125 North Liberty Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers did not locate any evidence that a gun was discharged in the area.

A short time after Dewan Brent, 38, arrived at Atrium Baptist Health ED with a gunshot wound to the thigh. Officers discovered that Brent was walking in the parking lot of the KFC when he heard several gunshots and was then hit in the thigh.

Brent then drove himself to the hospital.

His injuries are non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

