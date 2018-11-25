WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- A person was injured in a crash that occurred on US 421 (Business 40) Southbound near Silas Creek Parkway Saturday night.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the crash happened around 9:24 p.m.

Michael Edward King Jr, 28, was traveling North on US 421 in a Chevrolet Trailblazer when for reasons unknown the SUV left the roadway hitting the median guardrail.

The SUV then went airborne and landed in the southbound travel lanes.

King sustained serious injuries from the crash and was transported to a local medical facility.

There were no other passengers in the Chevrolet Trailblazer and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit has assumed the investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

