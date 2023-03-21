Man shot, hit by car on Dennis Street in Asheboro, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was shot and hit by a car on Dennis Street Tuesday morning, according to Asheboro police.
The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found out that Jareem McBryde was shot and taken to the hospital by his girlfriend.
Investigators determined that McBryde was shot inside a house and as he was leaving, he was hit by a car driven by his girlfriend.
Detectives are working to clarify the incident from witnesses.
This is an ongoing investigation.
