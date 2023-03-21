Man shot, hit by car on Dennis Street in Asheboro, police say

Asheboro police said when they arrived at the scene, they were told that the man's girlfriend took him to the hospital for treatment.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was shot and hit by a car on Dennis Street Tuesday morning, according to Asheboro police.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found out that Jareem McBryde was shot and taken to the hospital by his girlfriend.

Investigators determined that McBryde was shot inside a house and as he was leaving, he was hit by a car driven by his girlfriend.

Detectives are working to clarify the incident from witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation.

