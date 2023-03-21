x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man shot, hit by car on Dennis Street in Asheboro, police say

Asheboro police said when they arrived at the scene, they were told that the man's girlfriend took him to the hospital for treatment.

More Videos

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was shot and hit by a car on Dennis Street Tuesday morning, according to Asheboro police

The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found out that Jareem McBryde was shot and taken to the hospital by his girlfriend. 

Investigators determined that McBryde was shot inside a house and as he was leaving, he was hit by a car driven by his girlfriend.

Detectives are working to clarify the incident from witnesses. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out