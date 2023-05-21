Man injured in shooting on Burgandy Street in Winston-Salem

Officers said they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his groin area.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said they arrived at the 2300 block of Burgandy Street on a report of a shooting Saturday shortly before 6 p.m.

Officers found Alvin Wright, 39, outside his car suffering from a gunshot wound to his groin area.

Wright was transported to a hospital for his injury. Police said his injuries are serious but he is in stable condition.

Winston-Salem police said Wright would not provide any information on how or where he sustained his injury.

Officers said they searched the area and were not able to find any witnesses.

Police said they located one spent shell casing in the road near the intersection of Sprague Street and Burgandy Street.

WSPD Forensics responded and processed the crime scene and Wright's vehicle.

The shooting is actively being investigated by WSPD Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Division (FIID)/Gun Crime Reduction Unit (GCRU).

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

