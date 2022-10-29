Man killed after being hit by cars on I-40 E

Police said the incident happened around 7:45 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a car crash in Greensboro on I-40 E Friday.

Greensboro police responded to the crash on I-40 E near Guilford College Road around 7:45 p.m. to find a pedestrian, Jason Kidd, 43, had been hit by a Honda Accord and Kia Forte.

Both drivers remained at the accident and were unable to avoid hitting Kidd, according to police.

Kidd was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

