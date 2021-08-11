Man killed at funeral by detective in High Point remembered one year after his death

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It’s been one year since an 18-year-old man was shot and killed at a funeral in High Point.

Family and friends gathered on Monday to remember Fred Cox, Jr. The family released balloons in his memory on Brentwood Street in High Point. Investigators said he was shot by a Davidson County detective who was in plain clothes and was also at the funeral to investigate a homicide. The detective fired his gun during a drive-by shooting outside the church killing Cox.