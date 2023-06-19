72-year-old man killed after hit by car in Winston-Salem

Officers said the man was walking along the roads where there are no sidewalks.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was hit and killed by a car Monday morning in Winston-Salem, police say.

Officers found a person laying on the side of the road as they were arriving to the scene on the 2700 block of Mount Pleasant Road around 9:17 a.m.

The driver stayed on the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation, officers said.

Investigations revealed that the Lee Grant Plowman, 72, was walking along the roadway, where there are no sidewalks present, when he was hit by the car.

Medical assistance was immediately rendered to Plowman, and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver was not injured.

This investigation is ongoing.

