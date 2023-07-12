Man killed by his own vehicle in Thomasville, police say

Thomasville police said a man died after his vehicle rolled down the street, striking another vehicle on Church Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lexington man was killed Monday night by his own vehicle as it rolled down a city street, striking another vehicle, according to Thomasville police.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Thomasville police received a call to the 200 block of Church Street in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

57-year-old Lester Eugene Bean was killed as a result of the accident, according to police.

Investigators said Bean had parked and exited his 1992 Ford truck on the side of Church Street when it began to roll forward.

Police said Bean attempted to stop the vehicle by opening the driver’s door and re-entering the truck. The truck continued rolling forward, crossing the street and came to a stop after hitting an unoccupied, parked 2010 GMC Yukon, according to police.

Officers said Bean was pinned between the two vehicles and died at the scene.

The Thomasville Traffic Safety Unit is continuing its investigation.

