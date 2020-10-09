'He was being responsible while other people were not' | Family mourns man killed in DWI crash

Robert Jordan, a father of nine, has died from a serious brain injury caused during the crash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say a DWI crash is to blame for taking the life of a father of nine.

Family members said 42-year-old Robert Jordan had been fighting for his life since Sunday but ultimately died from a serious brain injury caused during the crash.

The family wants others to think twice before drinking and driving.

Robert Jordan's family said it was supposed to be like any other drive home on Sunday, but instead, that drive cost him his life. Police said it happened because of a suspected drunk driver.

"It's going to be a major loss for everybody,” his sister, Dana Jordan, said.

Police said he was driving on Arrowood Road Sunday afternoon when another car crossed the center line, crashing into his car head-on.

Medics rushed him to the hospital. Just a day later, he died due to his injuries.

"The tragedy that he had to go through — he didn’t deserve that," Dana Jordan said. "He didn’t deserve that at all.”

She said what she’ll remember most about her brother is his love.

"My brother was a very hard worker," Dana Jordan said. "He loved his family and he loved his kids most of all.”

Now the father of nine no longer there to care for his children due to another driver’s mistake.

"He was being responsible while other people were not,” Dana Jordan said.

CMPD the suspected drunk driver is Wilson Romero-Miranda.

Once officers got to the scene, they said the suspect left his car behind and walked to a nearby family member's home.

There, police said he was able to get a ride to the hospital to treat his injuries.

But DWI crashes like that many say can be avoided.

Tiffany Wright with AAA said DWI charges like that can be avoided.

“If you plan on drinking, have a plan," Wright said. "There’s no excuse to get behind the wheel when you’ve been drinking.”

And more importantly, think about how your actions can affect so many others

"He was just a loveable guy and he’s going to be missed greatly,” Dana Jordan said.

CMPD is charging Romero-Miranda with DWI, felony death and hit and run, along with reckless driving. Police said he will be taken into custody once he’s released from the hospital.