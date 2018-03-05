ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC - The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a man died in a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday night near the Alamance County/Randolph County line.

Director of Public Information Kirk Puckett said two patrol deputies and one detective arrived at a residence on Oak Grove Church Road and a man with a shotgun was in the yard.

The shooting happened around 11:15 when deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home.

The man approached the deputies before they told him to put the weapon down more than once. He continued to hold the gun, moving towards the deputies.

The man with a shotgun fired at least one round. Puckett said it's not known whether the shot was fired at the deputies. Deputies returned fire and the man was killed. Puckett believes this is the first death in the county related to a deputy-involved shooting.

The case is now in the hands of the SBI.

