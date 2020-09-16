Man killed in fiery crash after hitting utility pole in Winston-Salem

Brian Colson hit a utility pole and sideswiped a vehicle before his car caught fire, police say.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police were called just before 1 a.m. to the 200 block of N. Broad Street for reports of the crash. Officers found a car in flames. The Winston-Salem Fire Department put the fire out and found Brian Melvin Colson, 64, dead inside the 2004 Ford Taurus.

Investigators said Colson was driving south on N. Broad Street when he went off the road, hit a utility pole and the side of a parked vehicle before coming to a stop in front of Piedmont Music Center where his car caught fire.

Police are investigating what caused Colson to leave the road. His cause of death is also being investigated.

Because of the damage to the utility pole and the need to place power lines hanging across the roadway, N. Broad Street from Second Street to Fourth Street will be closed until repairs are made, police said. It is unclear how long the repairs will take. Morning travelers should avoid the area and choose an alternate route.