GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night in Greensboro.
Billy Joe Pope was walking across the intersection of E. Cone Blvd. and Sands Dr. when he was hit by a vehicle, according to police. The accident happened just after 10:30.
The vehicle didn't stop at the scene. Pope, 60, died as a result of his injuries.
You should call the police if you have any information. An investigation is ongoing.
