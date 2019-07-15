GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night in Greensboro.

Billy Joe Pope was walking across the intersection of E. Cone Blvd. and Sands Dr. when he was hit by a vehicle, according to police. The accident happened just after 10:30.

The vehicle didn't stop at the scene. Pope, 60, died as a result of his injuries.

You should call the police if you have any information. An investigation is ongoing.

