84-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — An 84-year-old man died following a two-car crash in Davidson County, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
It happened Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m. on Highway 150, south of West Center Street Extension.
Troopers said a driver crossed the center line and hit 84-year-old Mack Robinette head on. Robinette died at the scene.
The other driver was taken to Baptist Hospital with injuries.
Troopers said charges are pending for the driver who crossed the center line. Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the driver to veer into the other lane of traffic.