84-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Davidson County

Charges are pending for the driver who troopers said crossed the center line and hit an 84-year-old man.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — An 84-year-old man died following a two-car crash in Davidson County, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

It happened Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m. on Highway 150, south of West Center Street Extension.

Troopers said a driver crossed the center line and hit 84-year-old Mack Robinette head on. Robinette died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Baptist Hospital with injuries.